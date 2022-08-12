Gardai investigating burglary at a house in Offaly
Gardai in Offaly are investigating a burglary at a house in the county on Sunday.
Gardaí received reports of an alleged burglary that occurred in Croghan, Co. Offaly on Suday, August 7 at approximately 7pm.
Gardai say enquires are ongoing and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
