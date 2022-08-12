Talented Offaly sisters among the winners at Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann
Two talented Offaly sisters were among the winners at the recent Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann.
Grace and Caitlin Minnock both represented Offaly at the event in Mullingar.
Grace who the Whistle Airs 018. She now holds a Junior and Senior title in Whistle Airs. In addition, she placed second in Senior Whistling. Caitlin placed third in Traditional English Singing 15.
Inspired by the experience of singing ‘Go Lassie Go’ at a session as a very young girl, Grace endeavoured to learn the words of songs that she loved, no matter how many verses.
Tin whistle lessons followed before encompassing other instruments. Qualifying for her first All–Ireland Fleadh in 2013, Grace secured a medal for harp airs and thereafter qualified every year to date returning home with a medal or more
each year. To date she has amassed 15 All–Ireland Fleadh medals.
A recipient of the Micheal O hEidhinn gold medal for excellence in grade 8 SCT examinations, 2019, Grace attended Meitheal Summer School where she received five awards including a scholarship to Blas International Summer School at UL. She completed her junior certificate in 2017 and received the highest mark in music in Ireland for that year.
Former Irish dancer and national champion gymnast, Caitlin too is a multi-instrumentalist with a particular interest in singing.
She has attained six All–Ireland Fleadh medals.
In addition to traditional music, both girls study classical music and voice, receiving a number of RIAM high achiever awards
over the years.
A recipient of the SCT Micheal O hEidhinn gold medal in 2021, Caitlin was also awarded distinctions in her grade 8 voice and violin examinations.
Both girls have been blessed with great teachers and mentors in the music world, have celebrated success and learned to cope with disappointment.
Grace is a student of Music Education at Trinity College and studies piano with acclaimed concert pianist Prof Therese Fahy.
