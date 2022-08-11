Gardai investigating after man tragically dies while swimming in the Midlands

Gardai investigating after man dies while swimming in the Midlands
A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the Midlands on Wednesday.
The man got into difficulty while swimming in the River Barrow at Graiguecullen at around 9.20pm. Emergency services are understood to have been on the scene within minutes but despite their efforts, the man died at the scene. The deceased man is reported to be in his 30s.
Gardaí said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a body from the River Barrow in Graiguecullen.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.
