11 Aug 2022

Over one thousand new graves to be provided at Offaly cemetery with work to begin in near future

The signing of the contract for the total extension of the lawn cemetery at Kilcoursey, Clara, took place recently. 

The cemetery will cover 2.246ac. (0.909 ha.), and in total, the development will provide 1,028 new grave spaces. It is estimated that the extension will provide capacity for at least 50 years. 

The works will be carried out in phases and 138 graves will be provided in Phase 1 along with a new entrance from the Horseleap Road.

There will also be an extension of  car parking spaces and the resurfacing of the current car parking space on the Kilbeggan Road along with landscaping.  

The works are due to commence in late August 2022 and should be substantially completed in six to eight weeks. Subsequent phases will comprise construction of footpaths and headstone foundations as the need arises.

