Rents in Offaly continue to shoot up in Offaly as shortage of supply continues

The costing of renting in Offaly continues to spiral as a shortage of supply in the county continues.

According to the latest report from daft.ie, in Offaly, market rents were on average 13.9% higher in the second quarter of 2022 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €1,194, up 116% from its lowest point.

At present there are ten properties listed on daft.ie as being for rent in Offaly with just two of those being in Tullamore.

One house in Clonbullogue is listed with a rent per month of €3,000

Rents across the Midlands rose 13.1% year-on-year, reflecting a sharp fall in availability - just 29 homes were available to rent on August 1, down 47% in 12 months

The annual inflation rate of 12.6% nationally is the highest recorded in the Daft.ie Report since its launch in 2006, surpassing the previous peak of 11.8% in late 2016.