Search

10 Aug 2022

Offaly photographer’s stunning image to be shown in outdoor exhibition in Dublin 

Offaly photographer’s stunning image to be exhibited in Dublin 

Offaly photographer’s stunning image to be exhibited in Dublin 

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Aug 2022 11:49 AM

An Offaly photographer’s image is to be exhibited in Dublin as part of the Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition.

An image taken by Tullamore photographer, Tom O'Hanlon, will be showcased in an outdoor exhibition at part of the 2022 Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.  

Tom’s photo, called ‘Copper Coast Starlight’ and taken in Ballydwan, Co. Waterford, will be put on display along with 19 other top-rated images at as part of an outdoor exhibition, from Friday, August 12. The exhibition will hang at the railings of DIAS's premises at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin and is free to attend. 

Offaly Gardai issue detailed traffic plan for Sunday's Tullamore Show

Tullamore set to get rent a bike scheme on trial basis

The Tullamore photographer was inspired to take the photo after visiting family in Waterford. He had to wait until the Milky Way Core returned to Irish skies at the beginning of March. He said Waterford is great for astrophotography as it is a south facing coastline with minimal light pollution.  

Commenting on the success of the competition, Dr. Eucharia Meehan, CEO and Registrar of DIAS said: “I would like to congratulate the winners of the competition on their achievements, and thank them and indeed all entrants for sharing their creativity with us.  

“This competition builds on DIAS’s – and Ireland’s – proud astronomical heritage. We have a rich history in space research, and are involved in a number of major astronomy projects around the world, including our work on the James Webb Space Telescope – the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built. It’s fantastic to be able to play a role in fostering an interest and appreciation in astronomy with a wider community of people in Ireland, through Reach for the Stars.” 

The winning images are all available to view now online on www.reachforthestars.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media