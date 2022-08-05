Search

05 Aug 2022

Man appears in court in relation to disturbance in estate in Tullamore

05 Aug 2022 2:59 PM

THE Gardai were called to a disturbance in Church Hill, Tullamore one night last May, the local district court was told recently.

Before the court was Jared Sherlock, 40 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore. He pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Church Hill Tullamore on May 20 last. At the same date and in the same place he also failed to comply with the direction of Garda David Harney to leave the scene.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said the incident happened at 1.50 am. “A concerned resident rang the Garda Station. When the Guards went to the scene the defendant became verbally abusive. He said to them, “What the f*** are you doing up around me?” and “I will do what I f***ing want”. Mr Sherlock had one previous conviction.

The defending solicitor said his client is 19 years of age. “On the evening he was very upset because of the actions of another person. He deeply regrets his behaviour. He is moving to Mayo shortly with his partner and hopes to get employment there.”

Judge Andrew Cody ordered that Mr Sherlock pay €350 to the Garda Benevolent Fund. “If he does that then I will issue the Probation Act.”

