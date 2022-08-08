Man in court after damaging a pub in Tullamore during Halloween party

A TULLAMORE man pleaded guilty to damaging a pub window, during the July 27 sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The defendant was John Kavanagh, 4 Chancery Close, Cloncollig, Tullamore.

The offence happened on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hugh Lynch's pub, Kilbride Street, Tullamore and the defendant “intended to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged; contrary to Section 2(1) Criminal Damage Act, 1991.”

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that the incident happened at 11.30pm and the damage caused was €100. He had two previous convictions, both for road traffic matters.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 19 years of age and lives at home with his parents and plays soccer for the local team.

“On the date in question,” remarked Mr Farrelly, “my client attended a Hallowe'en party and unfortunately he drank too much, which would be very out of character for him. He has brought cash to the court to compensate the pub.”

Judge Andrew Cody convicted and fined €100. Mr Farrelly asked the Judge to not convict the defendant.

“He may get a job in the construction industry and he also wants to travel. A conviction might hamper these things. He has never been in trouble of this sort before.”

Judge Cody said he would give Mr Kavanagh a chance. “If he pays €200 to the Court Poor Box by the September Court,” stated the Judge, “then no conviction will be recorded and I will issue the Probation Act.”