Eggtraordinary! Hen in Offaly hatches phenomenal of chicks in one brood

An 'eggxtraordinary' hen in Offaly has hatched a phenomenal number of chicks in one brood.

Banagher farmer John Dolan told the Tribune this week that one of his hens has just produced an incredibly high number of chicks.

“Our amazing hen, ' Fine Cut Little Chip',” said John, “hatched out an incredible 22 live chicks on Friday evening week last on top of our bales of straw in our galvanised shed. This was against all the odds because it was during the very hot spell.

"When I went up to check on her earlier she was off the eggs because she was not able to stay hatching them as they were too hot from the heat. I sprinkled water on them to keep them moist and this might have helped. Not long after she hatched the 22 chicks.”

Pictured is Fine Cut Little Chip with her 22 chicks.