True Irish music legends to play concert in Offaly this weekend

Irish music legends to play concert in Offaly this weekend
True Irish music legends will play a concert in Offaly this weekend.
Legends in their own lifetimes, The Wolfe Tones will play in the County Arms Hotel this Sunday night with the concert getting underway at 7.30pm.
The group is celebrating an incredible 58 years on the road in Ireland and all across the world.
Tickets are available on www.tickets.ie or by calling hotel reception on 057 91 20791.
