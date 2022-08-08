JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council currently hiring for a number of positions
Offaly County Council is currently hiring for a number of positions.
The council is seeking applications for the following roles.
POST OF EXECUTIVE ENGINEER - €51,549 – €71,656 (LSI 2)
POST OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER - €40,422 – €63,365 (LSI 2)
POST OF GRADUATE ENGINEER - (FIXED TERM CONTRACT) - €33,029 – €42,920
Qualifications, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
Completed applications should be lodged not later than 4pm on Thursday, August 25.
