HSE asking people to avoid A&E at Tullamore Hospital except in emergency cases

The HSE is asking people to avoid A&E at Tullamore Hospital except in emergency cases advising people to consider all care options for non-urgent care

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has been experiencing high level of attendances at its Emergency Department. Where possible, management at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore are asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.

Patients who are presenting at the ED in Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

The HSE is remind the public that if you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please

· ensure you wear a mask,

· practice social distancing and

· ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.