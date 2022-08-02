Two drug drivers in Midlands arrested and vehicles seized

Two people in Laois caught driving with cannabis in their systems have been arrested this weekend.
Laois Gardaí report that two vehicles were taken from the drivers, who also now face a day court.
The detections were made as part of a checkpoint on Sunday night, July 31.
One of the drivers was already disqualified from driving.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoints last night arrested two Drug Drivers one of whom was also disqualified from driving. Cannabis was discovered on a passenger in their vehicle. Both vehicles were seized. Court proceedings commenced."
