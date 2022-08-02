Search

02 Aug 2022

Offaly man who threatened to 'cut heads off' Gardaí given prison sentence

Reporter:

Damian Moran

02 Aug 2022 9:28 AM

A man originally from Offaly who threatened to ‘cut the heads off’ gardai has been jailed for two months at Portlaoise District Court.

Jordan Buckley, 28, with an address at Oakleaf, Knockmay, Portlaoise came to the attention of Gardai when he smashed the window of a nail bar on Main Street in Portlaoise on March 14 last.

Garda Sgt Michael Tarpey said the defendant was being treated in an ambulance when without warning he jumped out and kicked the ambulance. Garda found him in an intoxicated state and he became very aggressive.

“Telling them to f**k off, that he would cut the heads off them,” said Sgt Tarpey. He said the defendant has 53 previous convictions.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the defendant was originally from Offaly. His father passed away when he was 13 and he later began abusing alcohol and drugs. She said he is now clean.

On the date of the offence, Ms Fitzpatrick said the man had been discharged from the psychiatric ward in Portlaoise and began drinking while on medication.

She said he has had struggles with alcohol and drugs and has an unfortunate background.

Judge Andrew Cody sentenced the man to two months in prison on the criminal damage charge, one month concurrent for threatening and abusive behaviour and he took a charge of public intoxication into account.

