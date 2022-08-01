All the results and tables after another busy weekend of Football Championship action in Offaly
Only ten teams of the 45 have secured two wins after two rounds of the Offaly Senior, Senior B, Intermediate, Junior and Junior B Football Championships.
Tullamore and Rhode continued their 100% start in the Senior Championship while Walsh Island and Bracknagh have both won two from two in the Senior B.
Raheen are the only team with a 100% record in the Intermediate Championship with Kilcormac-Killoughey and Ballingar both registering two wins in the Junior Championship.
Clara, Gracefield and Shamrocks have 100% records in the Junior B Football Championship
SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2 RESULTS
Group 1: Shamrocks 2-10 Cappincur 1-8; Tullamore 1-9 Ferbane 1-7
Group 2: Edenderry 0-15 Clara 1-6; Rhode 1-14 Durrow 1-9
SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2 RESULTS
Group 1: Walsh Island 0-12 Tubber 0-11; Erin Rovers 2-11 Clonbullogue 0-15
Group 2: Gracefield 2-7 St Rynagh's 1-6; Bracknagh 0-8 Ballycumber 0-2
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2 RESULTS
Group 1: Raheen 1-11 Clodiagh Gaels 2-6; St Brigid's 1-14 Tullamore 0-14
Group 2: Daingean 1-10 Ballycommon 1-10
JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2 RESULTS
GROUP 1: Tullamore 2-4 Rhode 1-7; Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-15 Durrow 2-6
GROUP 2: Kilclonfert 3-6 Doon 0-5; Ballinagar 1-22 Edenderry 2-7
JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2 RESULTS
GROUP 1: Clara 3-8 Ballyfore 0-9; St Rynagh's CON WO Gracefield
GROUP 2: Raheen 2-5 Ferbane 2-5; Clonbullogue 2-5 Ferbane 0-8
GROUP 3: Shamrocks 1-11 Birr 0-7; Clodiagh Gaels 2-11 Clonmore Harps 0-10
