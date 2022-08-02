Search

02 Aug 2022

Major upgrade works on the way for Offaly village 'will save lives'

Offaly village in line for major transformation as development plans revealed

The village of Mucklagh is in line for a major transformation.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

02 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

A MAJOR road and footpath project is on the way for Mucklagh, which will be a significant boost for the village.

The works will be carried out using €100,000 from the Village Renewal Scheme and €200,000 from the Active Travel Scheme.
During the July meeting of Offaly County Council Director of Services Tom Shanahan thanked the local landowners for their cooperation with the upcoming scheme.

Cllr Neil Feighery warmly welcomed the proposed works.

"The announcement of these works is a red letter day for Mucklagh," he said. "The big challenge was sourcing sufficient funding. This has now been achieved. After consulting with Heather Humphreys and Hildegarde Naughton we managed to secure the extra €300,000. The upgrading works will be significant and will include the improvement of the Brocca junction in the village which has been a bottleneck for quite some time.

"It was realised a long time ago that it was incumbent on us to improve the quality of life and the general safety for all road users in the area. I have relatives living in the village and they have often complained to me about the condition of the road and footpaths and the need for better safety measures."

Cllr Feighery proposed they seek planning permission (Part 8) for the works. Cllr Danny Owens seconded.

"This has been going on for many years," remarked Cllr Owens. "The improvement works will create a much more free-moving space. The overriding issue is safety. I have no doubt that lives will be saved because of these works."

"The way Cllr Feighery is talking," commented Cllr Declan Harvey, "you would think he did it all himself. I also have been working on this for a good few years. I warmly welcome this good news."

Cllr Sean O'Brien commented that the announcement was "a great day for Mucklagh."

The Mucklagh Village Plan has the following aims:
- To foster the creation of a more consolidated and coherent settlement to reinforce a sense of place.
- To encourage the development of infill sites and re-use of vacant buildings to create a compact, vibrant village.
- To encourage the further development of retail and commercial services in the village core to expand the local service and employment base.
- To enhance the public realm, to define the village core and to create a sense of place.
- Providing a cycle lane to link Mucklagh village to Tullamore town.
- Providing a community playground and exercise fitness zone areas.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media