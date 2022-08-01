BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Great turnout in the sun for soccer tournament in Tullamore

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Great turnout for memorial soccer tournament in Tullamore
There was a great turnout with 16 teams taking part in the inaugural running of the Coolraine Football Club blitzes for the for Paul Jordan Memorial Cup and Simon Walsh Shield recently.
