Motorist in Offaly the worst offender as almost 600 drivers caught speeding across Ireland in one day

Motorist in Offaly the worst offender as almost 600 drivers caught speeding across Ireland
A motorist in Offaly was the worst offender as almost 600 drivers were caught speeding across Ireland on Friday.
Over 121,000 vehicles were monitored across the country on Friday with 585 drivers detected speeding.
Gardai issued a list of the highest speeds detected with an Offaly motorist being the worst offender.
The motorist was caught travelling at 93km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Arden Road in Tullamore. Another motorist in Offaly was caught speeding at 135km/h on the M6 motorway.
The full list published by gardai was:
93 Km/h in 50 Km/h Arden Road, Tullamore Offaly
84 Km/h in 60 Km/h Finglas Road, Dublin 11, Dublin
110 Km/h in 80 Km/h R265 Cuttymanhill, St Johnston, Donegal
170 Km/h in 100 Km/h M50, Tymon North, Dublin 24
135 Km/h in 120 Km/h M7 Meelick Portlaoise
135 Km/h in 120 Km/h M6 Kilcurley Moate Offaly
