Gardai appeal for information after distinctive items stolen from house in Offaly
Gardai have issued an appeal for information after distinctive items were stolen from a house in Offaly.
Gardai in Birr are investigating the theft of similar type cast iron pots to this one pictured below.
Gardai say the pots that were stolen were only slightly smaller and painted black. They were stolen from the front of house in Cloghan in first two weeks of June.
Gardai are asking anyone with any information to contact Birr Garda Station 057 91 69700
