Plans for three separate residential developments in Offaly put on hold

Plans for three separate residential developments in Offaly have been put on hold.

Plans for the developments in Tullamore, Birr and Kilcormac have been put on hold as Offaly County Council has sought further information on each of the projects.

The development in Tullamore proposes to provide 14 dwelling units at 46 and 47 Church Street in the town which would be a mix of one and two bedroom apartments in three buildings.

The development in Birr would be accessed via the existing development at Forest View, Banagher Road and would consist of 40 houses which would be a mix of two and three bedroom homes.

The proposed development for Kilcormac would be located at Frankford and would see the construction of 18 three bedroom homes.

Plans for all three developments are now on hold as Offaly County Council has sought further information before making decisions.