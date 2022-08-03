Man who was pepper sprayed after becoming violent with gardai appears in court in Tullamore

A MAN who scaled a gate became violent towards gardai last week’s district court heard.

On September 16, 2020 gardai received reports of a man shouting on Main Street, Kilbeggan. Michael McLoughlin (29) Coolatore, Rosemount, Moate, was found in the curtilage of Londis, Kilbeggan, by Garda Cathal Daly, who suspected with reasonable cause that he had been acting in a manner contrary to the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

He failed to comply with the directions given by Garda Daly to leave the vicinity and instead scaled a gate. He then became violent and he had to be pepper sprayed.

He had one previous conviction, a Section 4 traffic offence and had been disqualified from driving for eight years.

Solicitor Patrick Martin said Mr McLoughlin was a 29 year old single man with no children.

He lives with his parents and was a lifeguard by profession. He did apologise and hasn’t come before the court on anything similar to these issues before.

Mr Martin asked Judge Cody to be as lenient as possible as he said a conviction would jeopardise his chances of being employed as lifeguard.

Judge Cody noted that the defendant had engaged with the probation services. He imposed a one month sentence which he suspended on condition he continues to engage with the probation services and the recommendations they made.

Solicitor Patrick Martin said a one month suspended sentence would have a huge impact regarding his job and garda vetting. Also if he wants to travel.

Judge Cody said it was a serious incident and put it back for a period of six months on condition he continues to engage with the services.

Mr McLoughlin will be required to appear in court again for an up to date report on his progress.