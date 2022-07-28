Search

28 Jul 2022

Vintage Luminaries make a welcome return to Birr

Vintage Luminaries make a welcome return to Birr

Birr Technology Centre is one of the locations for this year's Vintage Luminaries

28 Jul 2022 6:12 PM

A Heritage Trail with a modern twist. These immersive audio-visual installations use video mapping projection to captivate the viewer at three locations throughout the forthcoming Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival.


Birr Technology Centre

Friday July 29th, Tuesday August 2nd, Wednesday August 3rd, 10pm.

Water-powered milling has been on this site since the 1600’s. From the Manorial Mill to a European Hub of innovation.


Courthouse Yard

Saturday July 30th, 10pm

Soundscapes of Nature. Commissioned by Birr Festival of Music for Birr Young Voices in 2022. Immersive audio- visual animation by Finn Nichol.

Monday August 1st, 10pm

Portals by Tina Claffey

Tina has a unique perspective of the flora and fauna of the unspoilt raised bogs and wet woodlands of the Irish midlands. This installation is based on the macro photographs taken from Tina’s new book Portals.


Crinkill Barracks

Friday August 5th and Saturday August 6th, 10pm

To mark 100 years since the departure of the Leinster Regiment and the burning of Birr Barracks.

(Corner of Military Road and Barrack Street).

