Minister English visits Local Enterprise Office and client companies in Offaly

MINISTER of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, TD, was in Offaly last week where he met with council officials and members of the Offaly Local Enterprise Office (LEO) team as well as some of their client companies.

The Minister was greeted at Birr Civic Offices by Leas Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Tony McCormack, Chief Executive, Anna Marie Delaney and Head of Enterprise, Orla Martin.

Minister English was then introduced to this year’s finalists from the Offaly Enterprise Awards before enjoying a demonstration of VEX Robotics by local children.

The Minister then met with LEO team members and members of the Evaluation and Approvals Committee to hear about the work that is ongoing in the county as well as their priorities and future plans.

Minister English said: “The importance of the LEO network to local businesses cannot be overstated. They provide a vital service in supporting companies whether it is through training, mentoring or with other important supports. Our new Regional Enterprise Plans are very much region specific, building on local strengths, and in this regard the LEOs have a hugely important role to play in their success and in helping to drive economic activity here in Offaly.”

Minister English then visited Birr-based LEO client company, Applied Concepts Ltd, which was established in 2007 by Mark Clendennen. The company designs and manufactures high-quality sandblasting machines as well as various blasting parts and accessories and is a market leader in the industry.

The Minister then travelled to Ferbane to visit Euram Air Leases, a business established by John Odlum, also in 2007. The company specialises in civil aircraft, engine and inventory trading, consignment management and sales.

On the conclusion of his visit to Offaly, Minister English said: “I am delighted to have visited Offaly to meet with so many enterprising people and hear about their exciting plans. I am regularly impressed with the diversity of businesses that engage with our LEO teams all over the country. Today I met with a local company who are market leaders in the sandblasting industry and another who are successfully trading in the global airline industry. The willingness of businesses like these to grasp opportunities is vital in delivering regional growth and job creation and the Government will continue to support such innovation and ambition to ensure our economic growth.”