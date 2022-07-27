Excitement builds for return of popular Offaly festival

AFTER two long years, Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival returns next weekend with a jam-packed programme of events.

Now in its 54th year, the festival will run from this Friday July 29th until Sunday August 7th.

2022 will see the return of the much-loved Vintage Sunday Parade for the first time since 2019 along with some other major events like the Birr Air Display, Crinkill Soapbox Derby, Fireworks night all returning plus a huge range of community events, visual arts, music, sport and children's events.

The Courthouse Yard is also opening up as a new outdoor venue and will act as a creative hub for the festival. It will play host to an incredible line up of international artists, live performances, workshops and music.

Chair and Visual Arts Co-ordinator of Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival is Caroline Conway, who said “the response from the community of Birr has been fantastic. This year’s festival will see 80 events over the 10 days and we’ve also received incredible financial backing from the Birr business community with over 100 sponsors lending their support.

“For those who love Birr and live in the town, it will be a very special Festival as we all come together to celebrate Vintage Week in a major way for the first time since 2019. More people come home for Vintage Week than for Christmas! It’s time to connect, celebrate, share and surprise and we hope everyone savours the joy that only this Festival can bring.”

The much-loved Vintage Sunday Parade had to be put on hold due to pandemic lockdowns and restrictions over the past two year but it returns on Sunday next July 31st and is expecged to attract large crowds to the town once again. Emma Nee Haslam is taking over as MC from the wonderful Mary Larkin while local publican John Kelly will also deliver the opening speech at this year’s event.

Throughout the week there will be family-friendly events, children’s events, a huge array of art exhibitions and workshops, sports events, music, summer camps plus lots more, there really is something for everyone this year!

For the full programme of events for Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival 2022 visit www.birrvintageweek.com