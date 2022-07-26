Rotary Club raises funds for Offaly victims of violence

Alan Cunningham, Tullamore Rotary Club (centre), presents funds to Molly Buckley (left) and June Kelly representing Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services
TULLAMORE Rotary Club has handed a cheque for €2,500 to Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service.
The funds were raised at the Dunk Tank night at the Phoenix Bar in Tullamore where Alan Cunningham, outgoing Rotary president, and other 'volunteers' were dunked in a tank of water.
Each year the outgoing president of the Rotary Club gets to choose local charities to benefit from the local organisation's main fundraising event and on this occasion the Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service was one of the selected recipients.
Mr Cunningham presented the money to Molly Buckley and June Kelly.
Alan Cunningham, Tullamore Rotary Club (centre), presents funds to Molly Buckley (left) and June Kelly representing Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services
MMA success for SBG Tullamore: Kieran Davern (left), head coach, Ronan Deegan, winning fighter, and Kieran O'Donnell, corner man
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.