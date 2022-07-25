€5,000 cheque for Offaly Rowing Club for new equipment

Offaly Rowing Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used to fund the purchase of new equipment and to assist the Club in its efforts to keep subscription rates low so access to the sport can remain accessible to all.

Based in Cappincur, near Tullamore, Offaly Rowing Club was founded in the early 1980s and has been affiliated with Rowing Ireland since 1985. Since its first major victory – winning the Junior Women’s Coxed Four in the 1986 National Championships – the Club has gone from strength to strength winning a total of 47 Irish Championships with over 20 of its athletes representing Ireland at international regattas, including World Championships.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Offaly county award was presented to Drumcullen GAA Club – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of EUR130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.