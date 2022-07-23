Plans unveiled to convert pub in Offaly into shop, cafe and apartments

21 pubs have closed in Co Longford since 2005
Plans have been unveiled to convert a pub in Offaly into a shop and deli with cafe area and apartments.
The pub is located at Swag Street and Barrack Street in Crinkill.
The development will consist of the change of use of an existing public house to a shop and deli with café area, a 2-bedroom apartment at ground floor level. Permission is also being sought for the change of use from private residential to three apartments at first floor level.
The plans also include alterations to the building including new windows, the blocking up of doors and the demolition of boundary wall to provide more parking spaces.
Plans for the development are set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.