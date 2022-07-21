BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Tullamore College hosts Sports Awards to honour student achievements

Tullamore College hosted its Sports Awards recently to honour the sporting achievements of its multi-talented students.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
The 1st and 2nd year boys’ Gaelic Football Award was presented to Dylan Dunne
Some members of the group which climbed Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the renal dialysis unit in Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.