All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in Hurling Championships
It's a busy week on the hurling front with Championship games running from Thursday through Sunday. Here are all the fixtures
Thursday, July 21
(First named at home)
Minor Hurling Championship
Ballinamere-Durrow v Dsk 7.30pm.
Junior “B” Hurling Championship (7.30pm)
Crinkill v Lusmagh; Clodiagh Gaels v Kilcormac-Killoughey; St Rynagh's v Birr; Ballinamere v Drumcullen; Edenderry v Gracefield.
U-13 Football Championship QF
Edenderry v Na Fianna 7pm.
Friday, July 22
Senior Hurling Championship
O'Connor Park: Kinnitty v Kilcormac-Killoughey 7.30pm.
Senior B Hurling Championship
Moystown: Tullamore v Birr 7.30pm.
(First named at home)
Junior Hurling Championship (7.30pm)
Ballyskenach-Killavilla v Coolderry; Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere.
Junior “B” Hurling Championship (7.30pm)
Shamrocks v Shinrone; Brosna Gaels v Seir Kieran.
Saturday, July 23
Senior Hurling Championship
Birr: Ballinamere v Coolderry 5.15pm
Shinrone v Seir Kieran 7.00pm.
O'Connor Park: Clodiagh Gaels v St Rynagh's 7pm.
Senior B Hurling Championship
Doon: Lusmagh v Clara 7pm.
(First named at home)
Junior Hurling Championship
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Carrig-Riverstown 6pm; Kinnitty v Shamrocks 7pm.
Minor Football Championship (11am)
Edenderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey
Cloghan v St Manchan's
Ballinamere-Durrow v St Broughan's
St Vincent's v Na Fianna
Tullamore v Ferbane-Belmont.
Sunday, July 24
Senior B Hurling Championship
Kinnitty: Kilcormac-Killoughey v Drumcullen 12.00.
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballyskenach: Shinrone v Coolderry 12.00.
Lusmagh: Belmont v St Rynagh's 12.00.
Clara: Brosna Gaels v Shamrocks 12.00.
Crinkle: Carrig-Riverstown v Seir Kieran 12.00.
(First named at home)
U-13 Football Championship Qfs (10am)
Clara v St Manchan's
Shamrocks v Kilcormac-Killoughey
Ballinamere-Durrow v Birr.
U-13 Football Competitions
Gracefield v St Broughan's 10am.
U-13 2nds Football Competition (10am)
Edenderry v Na Fianna
Cloghan v Ferbane-Belmont.
Tuesday, July 26
U-15 Football Championship
O'Brien Park: Tullamore v Clara 7pm.
U-20 Hurling Championship (8pm)
Doon: Kilcormac-Killoughey v Belmont.
Faithful Fields, Kilcormac: Coolderry v Birr.
Faithful Fields, Kilcormac: Ballinamere v SBK.
Tubber: Dsk or Carrig-Riverstown/Crinkle v Tullamore.
