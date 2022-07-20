Member of Defence Forces sent for trial on Offaly sexual assault charge
A MEMBER of the Defence Forces has been sent for trial at Tullamore Circuit Court this week accused of sexual assault.
The 42-year-old appeared at Tullamore District Court last week and a book of evidence was served on him by Garda Stacey O'Brien.
The defendant is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female in Offaly on a date unknown between February 1, 2021 and November 11, 2021.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Patricia Cronin the accused is on bail and applied for him to be sent forward to the next Circuit Court sittings.
Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, applied for legal aid, saying his client was a member of the Defence Forces who had children. He said the charge was a serious one and sought two counsel, a senior and a junior.
Judge Cronin granted legal aid, assigned Mr Farrelly and two counsel, and sent the accused to the Circuit Court which was scheduled to begin its sitting yesterday (Tuesday, July 19).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.