Man who died in tragic accident at Offaly lake on Saturday named locally

The man who died in a tragic accident in Derryounce lake in Offaly has been named locally.

The deceased is Michael Timmons who was aged in his 60s.

Mr Timmons lost his life on Saturday afternoon after getting into difficulty while swimming at the at the amenity on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 3pm. He was taken from the water and rushed to Portlaoise hospital but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

A single man, he is a member of an established Portlaoise family.

While swimming is forbidden at the lake, the deceased was among several people in the water when the emergency services arrived.

Life rings are located at the lake but there is no lifeguard on duty at the amenity which is part of a parkland maintained by a local committee in the Laois Offaly community.

A Garda file is being prepared for the Coroner's Office.

Water Safety agencies have advised people not to swim in places where there is no lifeguard on duty especially during the hot spell.