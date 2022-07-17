All the results and tables after the first round of action in the Offaly Football Championships
It was a very busy start to a packed weekend of GAA action in Offaly. Here's all the results and tables from all the Football Championships after the first round of games.
Senior Football Championship Gp 1
Ferbane 0-13 1-10 Cappincur
Tullamore 2-17 2-9 Shamrocks
Senior Football Championship Gp 2
Durrow 0-12 0-13 Clara
Edenderry 2-12 2-13 Rhode
Senior B Football Championship Gp 1
Walsh Island 4-17 2-9 Erin Rovers
Clonbullogue 1-14 1-13 Tubber
Senior B Football Championship Gp2
Ballycumber 1-17 0-5 St Rynagh's
Gracefield 1-11 1-13 Bracknagh
Intermediate Football Championship Gp 1
Clodiagh Gaels 1-7 2-12 Tullamore
St Brigid's 1-7 3-14 Raheen
Intermediate Football Championship Gp 2
Ballycommon 3-15 0-5 Shannonbridge
Ferbane 1-7 0-10 Daingean
Junior Football Championship Gp 1
Kilcormac/Killoughey 5-11 2-8 Tullamore
Rhode 12-21 0-4 Durrow
Junior Football Championship Gp 2
Edenderry 3-21 1-8 Doon
Ballinagar 2-15 1-4 Kilclonfert
Junior B Football Championship Gp 1
Gracefield 5-8 1-10 Daingean
Clara 8-15 0-3 St Rynagh's
Junior B Football Championship Gp 2
Ballycumber 0-16 1-12 Raheen
Ferbane 2-11 1-3 Clonbullogue
Junior B Football Championship Gp 3
Birr w/o con Clonmore Harps
Clodiagh Gaels 0-12 1-11 Shamrocks
