Offaly GAA Results so far this weekend
It was a very busy start to a packed weekend of GAA action in Offaly. Here's all the results we have to hand so far with some very close games in the Senior Football Championship
Senior Football Championship Gp 1
Ferbane 0-13 1-10 Cappincur
Tullamore 2-17 2-9 Shamrocks
Senior Football Championship Gp 2
Durrow 0-12 0-13 Clara
Edenderry 2-12 2-13 Rhode
Senior B Football Championship Gp 1
Walsh Island 4-17 2-9 Erin Rovers
Clonbullogue 1-14 1-13 Tubber
Senior B Football Championship Gp2
Ballycumber 1-17 0-5 St Rynagh's
Gracefield 1-11 1-13 Bracknagh
Intermediate Football Championship Gp 1
Clodiagh Gaels 1-7 2-12 Tullamore
St Brigid's 1-7 3-14 Raheen
Intermediate Football Championship Gp 2
Ballycommon 3-15 0-5 Shannonbridge
Ferbane 1-7 0-10 Daingean
Junior Football Championship Group 2
Kilclonfert 1-4 2-15 Ballinagar
Minor Hurling Championship
St Rynaghs Hurling 3-9 2-20 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Kinnitty Lusmagh 2-15 1-14 Shamrocks
Carrig & Riverstown/Crinkle 1-15 8-19 SBK
Na Fianna 4-10 5-10 Coolderry
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasts when heat wave in Ireland will end after blast of 30 degree temperatures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.