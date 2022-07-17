Search

17 Jul 2022

Developer launches appeal against decision to refuse plans for large housing development in Tullamore

Developer launches appeal against Offaly County Council decision

Appeal lodged against Offaly County Council decision not to grant permission for 50 houses at Cluain Darach, Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

17 Jul 2022 5:08 PM

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala in relation to an application for 50 two storey dwellings in Tullamore.

Offaly local authority refused to grant permission for the development at Cluain Darach, on the Daingean road, on June 13 last.

The proposed houses comprise 2 four bedroom semi-detached, 16, three bed semi-detached, 8 blocks of terraced houses containing 4 four-bedroom houses, 15 three-bedroom houses and 13 two-bedroom houses.

The development also consists of the provision of two car parking surfaces per dwelling, visitor parking and landscaping.

The application which is in the name of Joseph Doran, attracted 19 submissions including one from the Daingean Road Residents Association.

PROPERTY: Truly incredible and historic house in Tullamore is now on the market for a staggering price

Among the issues raised in the submissions were concerns about flooding, increased traffic and privacy.

One submission stated that with Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, three existing housing estates, Whitehall, Grand Canal View and Cluain Darach in addition to two childcare facilities and a busy service station, the traffic is already at an unsustainable level on the Daingean Road.

In relation to flooding concerns, another submission outlined how one house on the Whitehall Estate was extensively flooded when the Barony and Tullamore Rivers overflowed as a result of high water levels. It stated that damage to the property resulted in an insurance claim to the value of €80,000 to repair structural water damage. It noted that the site for the proposed estate has been extensively flooded in the past and is often flooded now.

Another observation received in relation to the proposal said some of the houses would be ''visually dominant, overbearing and obtrusive'' when viewed from their kitchen, living room, sitting room, three bedrooms, patio and garden. It also stressed that trees on the site were nesting areas for wood pigeons and magpies.

Fifteen places in Offaly we can rename to turn them into sun destinations

The Daingean Road Residents Association Ltd described the proposed development as ''quite a dense housing number.'' It said the two storey houses will overlook a row of bungalows located on the north of Whitehall Estate and also adjoining a group of bungalows located in the current Cluain Darach development.'' It said there was no provision for a Community Centre facility or Crèche facilities. It also noted there was no play ground planned for the area.

It asked if there was capacity for additional sewerage facilities required. ''We understand that this development will be linked to the local public sewage facility. We have experienced issues with sewage in our area over the past few years and this has been reported to the council and Irish Water,'' it stated.

It said traffic flow will be a major issue The exit would be via the current narrow road leading into Cluain Darach estate which has 46 houses.

It also noted that on February 5, 2008 planning permission was refused for a development on the same site due to the risk of flooding.

Offaly County Council has not published its reasons for refusing the development.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media