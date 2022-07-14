Gardai issue renewed appeal for information after shots fired at house in Offaly

Gardai issue renewed appeal for information on shooting incident in Offaly
Gardai have issued a renewed appeal for information on a shooting incident in Offaly.
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm in Clara on Tuesday, July 5.
At approximately 11:30pm on the night in question, Gardaí received reports that a number of shots had been fired at a property in Oakview, Clara, Co. Offaly. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any person who was in the Oakview area of Clara on the evening of Tuesday, 5th July 2022 and who noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Investigations are ongoing
