WEATHER ALERT: Met Eireann issues rare Weather Advisory for Ireland for the coming days with temperatures set to soar
With temperatures set to soar again in the coming days, Met Eireann has issued a High Temperature Advisory for Ireland.
Met Eireann is cautioning that Ireland will experience a hot spell from Sunday and into early next week.
Met Eireann is forecasting that daytime temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations adding that it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight too.
Further updates will follow from the National Forecaster in the coming days.
However the hot weather is not expected to last with Met Eireann forecasting a big change later next week. Tap the link to find out more
The High Temperature Advisory covers from 3pm today (Wednesday, July 13) until midnight on Wednesday, July 20
