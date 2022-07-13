Search

13 Jul 2022

13 Jul 2022

Lucky player in the Midlands scoops massive top prize in Euromillions Plus Draw

Lucky player in the Midlands scoops massive top prize in Euromillions Plus Draw

13 Jul 2022 4:03 PM

A lucky player in the Midlands has scooped the massive top prize in the Euromillions Plus Draw.

EuroMillions players in Laois are being urged to check their tickets very carefully today after a player in the Portlaoise area scooped the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Gala store on Grattan Street in Portlaoise, Co. Laois. 

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s (July 12) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 13, 15, 33, 34, 40.

Shop owner Bosco Ramsbottom said he was thrilled to get the call about the Tuesday night win.

“We’re a small, local friendly shop operating 21 years, employing 23 people. We’re absolutely delighted to hear about the win. There’s a great buzz in store with lots of our customers coming in and out of the shop checking their tickets.  We wish the winner the very best of luck !”

The Laois winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €500,000, and keep it safe. They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.  

Last night’s EuroMillions Plus top prize win marks the second big win for Laois National Lottery players in the space of days after a Daily Million player won the top prize of €1 million in Sunday’s 2pm draw after purchasing their ticket at Tesco Portlaoise.

As there was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot, the jackpot will now remain capped at €230 million for up to a further three draws, with the additional funds that would have gone to the jackpot now flowing down to the next prize tier with a winner. If the jackpot is still not won after the fifth draw at the cap, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner. 

