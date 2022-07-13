IRELAND WEATHER: More hot weather on the way for Ireland but Met Eireann forecasting a big change ahead
There is more glorious summer weather on the way for Ireland this week with even hotter weather on the way over the weekend but unfortunately, it doesn't look like the good weather is going to last.
More hot weather for Ireland this week but Met Eireann forecasting big change ahead although we are in for at least another week of summer before the weather turns.
In its monthly forecast issued on Tuesday, Met Eireann is forecasting that from Friday, July 15 to Thursday, July 21, the weather in Ireland will be dominated by high pressure, above average temperatures and mostly dry conditions. There is a chance that there could be some very warm or hot conditions and a combination of high day and night time temperatures could lead to a high temperature warning over next weekend and the early days of next week.
However the change in the weather looks set to hit at the end of next week although Met Eireann does state that forecasts beyond one week become increasingly uncertain due to the chaotic nature of the atmosphere.
In the forecast from Friday, July 22 to Thursday, July 28, Met Eireann is forecasting a more transitional pattern with pressures oscillating between high and low, generally bringing on balance near average pressure with a more northerly component to the winds. Temperatures for the most part will average out, although it may be slightly below average in the northwest with the onshore flow, this may also bring slight above average precipitation to that region also while the south will remain drier than normal. There is currently no strong signal for potentially hazardous conditions, however owing to the transitional extend of the period, possible warnings can’t be ruled out at this time.
In the forecast from Friday, July 29 to Thursday, August 4, Met Eireann is forecasting a return to low pressures dominating with a southwesterly flow steering in wetter than average conditions, while temperatures will fair closer to normal for the time of year.
The road from Collins Lane junction to the roundabout at Kingdom Hall in Tullamore will be closed temporarily for periods during July and August
IRELAND WEATHER: More hot weather for Ireland this week but Met Eireann forecasting big change ahead
Members of the Ardara Hillwalking Club celebrated their 20th anniversary with a three hour walk through the Glenafelly forest in the Slieve Bloom Mountains on Sunday last. Pic: Rose Mannion.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.