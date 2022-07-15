Search

15 Jul 2022

Tullamore woman to represent Offaly at International Miss Macra Festival

A Tullamore woman has been chosen to represent Offaly at the International Miss Macra Festival

Following a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival is returning this August Bank Holiday Weekend  for the 50th anniversary.

Tullamore's Vivienne Ganly has been chosen to represent Offaly at the event.

Vivienne is the current County Chairperson. Her involvement in Macra includes winning National tag-rugby 2016, going on a Macra trip to Copenhagen in 2017, qualifying to represent Offaly in Miss Blue Jeans 2020 and helping at the Offaly Macra 75th anniversary in 2019. Her hobbies include art, travelling, cycling, Netflix (especially Umbrella Academy), baking sweet treats and helping out on the farm.

The International Miss Macra Festival was founded by Clonoulty/Rossmore Macra in Tipperary in 1972.

It is a personality competition which puts an emphasis on Macra; 35% of the marks are attributed to Macra knowledge and involvement. Each county executive is invited to select their representative. Offaly selected their representative for 2022 from members of their clubs Killeigh/Tullamore, Ferbane/Banagher, Killcormac/Killoughy, Rahan and Birr.

The festival was officially launched in the Anner Hotel, sponsored by Cashel Mart. The launch was attended by Elaine Houlihan, Munster VP of Macra na Feirme, Margaret Byrne, International Miss Macra 2019, Joan Pollard Carew representing Contestant Sponsor Michael Carew’s Jewellers, Declan Ryan representing the adjudication panel, Richard Long, representing the Host Families, Ciara Shine from the South Tipperary Macra Executive, committee members and representatives from this year’s contestants.

