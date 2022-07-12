Six people appear in court over assault in Tullamore

Six people have been remanded on bail in relation to an assault in Tullamore, Co Offaly last week.

The four men and two women appeared before a sitting of Portlaoise District Court today.

All six faced a single charge of assaulting Patrick McGinley at Arden View in Tullamore on Wednesday, July 6 last.

Det Garda Rory Heffernan gave evidence of the arrest and charge of Martin Cawley, 27, with an address at the Flat over Eclipse Hair, Harbour Street, Tullamore.

The defendant made no reply when charged. He was granted bail on consent on condition he obeyed a curfew, sign on daily at Tullamore Garda Station, have no contact with the injured party directly, indirectly or by social media or electronic means and he was to provide a mobile phone number and be contactable at all times.

Michael Cawley, 18, of 50 Puttaghaun, Tullamore was given bail on the same conditions. He made no reply when charged.

Det Garda Diarmuid Loughnane gave evidence of arrest and charge of William Cawley, 29, of 1 Chapel Street, Tullamore. The defendant made no reply after caution. He was granted bail on similar conditions to his co-accused.

Margaret Cawley, 26, with an address at the Flat over Eclipse Hair, Harbour Street, Tullamore was granted bail on similar conditions. She made no reply when charged.

Lena McDonagh, 48, of 18 Chancery Lane, Tullamore made no reply to the charge. She was remanded on bail on the same conditions

Gerard McDonagh, 28, with an address at 10 Patrick Street, Tullamore was remanded on bail on similar conditions but was only required to sign on every Wednesday and Saturday. He made no reply after charge.

Judge Cronin granted legal aid to each of the defendants. They were remanded on bail to reappear at a sitting of Tullamore District Court on September 14 for DPP directions.