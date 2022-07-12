REVEALED: Supermarket in Midlands named as lucky shop where €1 million winning National Lottery was bought

A supermarket in the Midlands has been named as the lucky shop where a €1 million winning National Lottery was bought

Staff at Tesco Portlaoise in Co. Laois were overjoyed to hear that their shop sold the top prize €1 million winning ticket for Sunday’s 2pm Daily Million draw.

The winner has officially become the 22nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022 following their weekend top prize win.

James Scully, Store Manager of Tesco Portlaoise was thrilled to hear the news: “As a local Portlaoise man, I’m delighted to hear that one of our customers has won big over the weekend.

"It really is life-changing. Everybody in the store here in Portlaoise is delighted to have sold the winning ticket, knowing that it could be one of our loyal customers.

"News of the win is starting to spread locally and there is a great atmosphere with people coming in to check their tickets, hoping to be the Portlaoise’s newest millionaire! Whoever the winner is, we wish them every success with their massive win.”

The National Lottery has urged Daily Million players in the Portlaoise area to check their tickets carefully as Sunday’s top prize winner is yet to come forward. The Laois winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.