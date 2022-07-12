ASTONISHING: Only six properties available to rent in Offaly and the rents being sought are staggering!!!

Rents in Offaly have continued to increase at a dramatic rate and a look at the listings on daft.ie today show that this increase shows no sign of slowing. Across the county, there are just six properties available to rent on daft.ie and some come with truly astonishing monthly rents.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH ALL THE PROPERTIES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO RENT IN OFFALY
This house at the Clonminch Road in Tullamore is described as five bedroom house with three bathrooms. It is currently available to rent for €2,450 a month.
