CAN YOU HELP? Offaly women's shed seeking new premises

Tullamore Women's Shed is seeking a new premises
Can you help Tullamore Women's Shed?
The group has over 160 paid members with a regular attendance of 50 women weekly. They run craft morning, yoga, dance, music, ukekele to name but a few of their activities.
The group is desperately in need of a new premises for any morning in September. The room premises should be accessible by foot from Tullamore but also with some parking.
“A large shed we could paint up, a large room?,” said a spokesperson for the club.
Do you know of an old hall, school in the vicinity that’s not being used
Please call Tullamore Women's Shed if you can help
Olive – 089 617 6870
Frances – 086 6005606
