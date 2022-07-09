Successful businessman from the Midlands now living in New York marries love of his life in Costa Rica

The recent marriage of Longford native Seanie Hayden (now living in New York) and Laura Monge took place in Costa Rica, Central America, with the nupitals and reception in the Andaz Resort
A life changing move to New York over 20 years ago for Longford native Seanie Hayden has reaped many rewards.
Now a successful businessman in New York in the running of the classic Valerie bar/restaurant situated close to Times Square, Seanie also has a controlling interest in Jaspers and Alfie's bars on 9th Avenue and is in the process of opening another social establishment in the middle of Manhattan.
For a man who likes to be in charge, Seanie met his match when he recently got married to the love of his life Laura Monge from Costa Rica in Central America and it was in this beautiful country that the nuptials and reception took place in the lavish Andaz Resort on Easter Sunday with family and friends joining in the celebrations.
Best wishes and every health and happiness to Seanie and Laura in their life together.
The recent marriage of Longford native Seanie Hayden (now living in New York) and Laura Monge took place in Costa Rica, Central America, with the nupitals and reception in the Andaz Resort
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.