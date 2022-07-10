Go ahead for new commercial building with health clinic in Offaly town
The go ahead has been given for a new commercial building which will include health clinic in Ferbane.
Offaly County Council has approved the plans for the development with 15 conditions attached.
It will see the construction of a new commercial building at Ferbane Business and Technology Park.
Three separate units will be constructed, one of which will be two storey. There will also be car parking spaces provided.
