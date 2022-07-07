IN PICTURES: Offaly community comes together to give memorable send off to much loved priest

There was an incredible community turnout recently for a farewell mass and function in Killina for Fr Martin Carley PP.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
IRELAND WEATHER: Big improvement on the way as Met Eireann forecasts big rise in temperatures in coming days
Sixth class of Seir Kieran’s NS presented Elena, who represented the Ukrainian community, with the vouchers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.