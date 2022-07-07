Covid-19 Test Centre in Offaly set to move after staggering number of tests carried out

The Covid-19 Test Centre in Offaly is set to move after carrying out a staggering number of tests over the last 27 months.

After administering 148,144 PCR tests to the citizens of the county and surrounding areas, the Covid19 Test Centre in Tullamore is relocating from Clonminch, Tullamore to the HSE Area Office, Arden Road, Tullamore (Eircode R35 TY28).

PCR Covid testing will commence in HSE Area Office on Friday, July 8 and the service will operate Monday to Sunday (7 days per week).

Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare, said it was important to acknowledge the work and commitment of all staff at the Covid Test Centre, Tullamore who supported the delivery of PCR testing, the organisations and agencies involved in making this happen and all those who presented for PCR testing.

PCR testing is for the following categories recommended by Public Health.

· are age 55 or older and have not had a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

· have a high-risk medical condition

· have a weak immune system (immunocompromised)

· live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them

· are pregnant

· are a healthcare worker

For all other categories Public Health have recommended that antigen tests are used.

Appointments are available by CLICKING HERE