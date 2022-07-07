Gardai launch investigation after shooting incident in Offaly

Dundalk gardai investigating iGardai launch investigation after shooting incident in Offalyncident of criminal damage
Gardai have launched an investigation following a shooting incident in Offaly.
At approximately 11:30pm on Tuesday night, Gardaí received reports that a number of shots had been fired at a property in Oakview, Clara, Co. Offaly.
No injuries were reported during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
