Go ahead given for renovation works at historic house in Offaly
The go ahead has been given for renovation works at a historic house in Offaly.
Offaly County Council has granted permission to Jim and Mairead Roycroft for the works to The Rectory, Glebe Street in Birr.
The works will consist of necessary repairs, internal renovations, window replacement, thermal upgrades and remodelling of some rooms.
Permission was granted with eight conditions attached.
The historic house with nine acres of land came on the market in June 2021 and was sold earlier this year. It was on the market for €950,000.
The rectory itself comprises of 390.7 square metres over two storeys, with a two-storey outbuilding to the rear with a corrugated roof. Five bedrooms are located on the first floor, with a workshop, former kitchen, pantry and wine cellar also on ground level, while outside there is a lofted coach house with pony stable.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.