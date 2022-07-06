Offaly community gets go ahead for installation of CCTV system
An Offaly community has gotten the go ahead for the installation of a CCTV system.
Portarlington CCTV Committee applied for permission from Offaly County Council to install the system at Shandra, Portarlington.
Permission has been granted to install a six metre pole, cameras, a recording kiosk and ducting for the purposes of a community based CCTV system.
Planning permission was granted with two conditions attached.
According to the plans, the CCTV system will be installed on the Cloneygowan Road near Na Cluainte.
